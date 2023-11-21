Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

2 dead, multiple injured after six-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.

Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.
Scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on Governors Drive, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.

Don Webster with HEMSI said crews began responding to the scene at 8:11 a.m. He said the two fatalities were men, and five other people involved were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. Two have serious injuries, the other three have non-life-threatening injuries. Huntsville Police said the wreck involved six vehicles.

All lanes of Governors Drive from Parkhill Road to Monte Sano Boulevard were shut down and have since been reopened, according to HPD.

The crash remains under investigation.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information when it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
WAFF First Alert
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Boaz woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Blount Co.
Fatal crash generic
Woman dies after single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 73 in Jackson County
Jarrod Webster
Killen police officer pleaded not guilty to the two counts he is charged with
Decatur city leaders provide update on death investigation of Steve Perkins
Decatur city leaders provide update on death investigation of Steve Perkins