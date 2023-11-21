2 dead, multiple injured after multi-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on Governors Drive, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.

Don Webster with HEMSI said crews began responding to the scene at 8:11 a.m. He said the two fatalities were men, and five other people involved were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services. Two have serious injuries, the other three have non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck has caused a road closure on all lanes of Governors Drive from Parkhill Road to Monte Sano Boulevard, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Police say to seek alternate routes.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information when it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.