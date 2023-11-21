10 gifts to get the foodie in your life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The time to start planning and purchasing your Christmas gifts is here people. Rocket City Dietitian broke down 10 different spots to pick up a great gift for the foodies in your life.

Pick up a bottled sauce or some seasoning from their location at Clinton Row Suite 104, 101 Clinton Ave E, Huntsville, Alabama 35801.

You can grab a Boba Kit from Piper & Leaf and give the Boba lover in your life all they’ll need to make it at home. You can choose from 4 flavors: Front Porch Special & Sassy Frass Strawberry, Strawberry Shindig & Healing Honeysuckle, Piper Mint Blues & Chocola-Tea, and Birthday Cake & Sweet Pie Chai.

This Boba Tea Kit has everything you need to make delicious bubble tea drinks at home! The included Boba Brew Guide will teach you how to prepare tapioca boba pearls and brew easy concentrated tea using our Piper Press.

Here’s what’s included:

- A 2.2lb bag of Boba (tapioca pearls)

- Two Essential Bags of loose leaf tea

- A Pint jar, a boba lid, and a metal boba straw

- A Piper Press (for tea brewing)

- A Piper Mini Measure (for measuring and mixing)

- A Boba Brew Guide

Grab some delicious hand-made granola from Sugarbakers!

Shop Sugarbakers’ Granola online at ShopSugarbakers.com or in-store at:

Huntsville, AL

• Little Cotton Shoppe

Florence, AL

• The Coffee Place Muscle Shoals

• All the Best

• Yummies Bakery and Deli

• S&G Farms

Based out of Madison, Wafel Bitte is bringing authentic-tasting Belgian Liege waffles to the valley. Grab one of their wafel mixes or a gluten-free mix for a great gift.

This local spot is your one-stop-shop for great Italiana. You can get gourmet pasta, yummy pecans, and even cooking classes here.

For information on classes, visit here. Rafael’s Table is located at Lowe Mill at 2211 Seminole Dr SW RR3, Huntsville, AL 35805.

Remedy is a plant-derived herbal care company based in Huntsville, Alabama. They formulate their products to have the highest beneficial qualities while being safe for everyday use. Some great gift options are their fire cider, loose-leaf teas, and tinctures.

This local coffee shop is located at 8402 Whitesburg Dr Building H, Huntsville, AL 35802. Their house-roasted coffee beans will make for a great Christmas gift as the cold weather comes!

FigBrew makes not only the best coffee alternative, but they can also make your favorite cup of coffee better! As avid coffee lovers, they tried adding roasted figs as a coffee extender to their regular ground coffee and discovered it dramatically improved their favorite cup of coffee.

You can pick up their caffeine-free coffee alternative at 3104 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Use code “LuvHSV21” for 20% off.

Located at 928 Meridianville Bottom Rd, Meridianville, AL 35759, Apollo Acres is a small homestead trying to spread the excitement, adventure, and trials of starting a farm. You can get their seasoning mixes to up any foodie’s kitchen experience.

Who doesn’t love charcuterie? You can get a charcuterie lover one of their charcuterie boxes!

