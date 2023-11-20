HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In her book, “Women of True Grit,” Edie Hand uses her voice to tell the stories of other women. Sharing more than sixty heartwarming journeys of women from all walks of life, Edie is sharing how women transform their lives and the lives of those around them.

To order a copy or learn more about Edie’s work, visit here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.