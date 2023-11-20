Deals
‘Tis the season for holiday fashion at Dillard’s

Payton explores holiday party attire, men’s watches, and more at Parkway Place Dillard’s
Payton tries on outfits, explores watches, and gets a whiff of their in-house perfume
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - ‘Tis the season for holiday parties and gift giving, and Dillard’s at Parkway Place Mall is your one-stop-shop for both!

Aside from the amazing fashion Payton tried on, Dillard’s has a great selection of Johnny Was candles, Nest candles, Farety beanies, and Antonio Melani washable cashmere sweaters! All of these gifts make great stocking stuffers.

If you’re looking for a watch to gift or a new scent to wear for the season, Dillard’s has you covered.

