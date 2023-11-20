Style your bed with unique pieces from Travel Patterns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The bedroom’s focal point is the bed. It’s the first thing your eyes see and arguably the most important piece.

Travel Patterns has all the bedspread accessories you’ll need to make your bed comfortable, unique, and most importantly...you! From textured pillows to one-of-a-kind quilts, they can take any bed from basic to beautiful.

Visit their brick-and-mortar location at 201 Oakwood Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35811, or shop online at shoptravelpatterns.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.