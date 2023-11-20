Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Style your bed with unique pieces from Travel Patterns

Travel Patterns shares 3 ways to style your bed
Lauren shares 3 ways...and a bonus way to style a bed
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The bedroom’s focal point is the bed. It’s the first thing your eyes see and arguably the most important piece.

Travel Patterns has all the bedspread accessories you’ll need to make your bed comfortable, unique, and most importantly...you! From textured pillows to one-of-a-kind quilts, they can take any bed from basic to beautiful.

Visit their brick-and-mortar location at 201 Oakwood Ave NE, Huntsville, AL 35811, or shop online at shoptravelpatterns.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings