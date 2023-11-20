Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Snoop Dogg is not actually giving up smoking, he says

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb....
FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turns out, Snoop Dogg isn’t really giving up smoking.

After shocking fans last week with the abrupt announcement that he “decided to give up smoke,” the rapper has now clarified he’s actually talking about an endorsement deal with a fire pit company.

In a new advertisement for the Solo Stove smokeless fire pit company, Snoop Dogg promotes his new collaboration – a “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws displayed on the side.

In a statement on the Solo Stove website, Snoop Dogg said, “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. I can sit by that thing all night and it doesn’t even burn my eyes. Now I heat up from the feet up – without any smoke.”

The smokeless fire pit is part of a Snoop Dogg bundle, priced at $350. The bundle also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, bonfire stand, fire pit carrying case, a bucket hat, and a sticker pack.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings

Latest News

Bonhams said the "once-in-a-lifetime" Crown Auction exhibition will open Jan. 11, 2024, with a...
‘The Crown’ auction will feature costumes, props and furniture from the hit Netflix show
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and his wife are in quarantine while diagnosed with COVID-19
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling provides statement on death investigation of Steve Perkins
FILE - A man has been arrested after police say he beat a Wingstop employee during a robbery.
Police: Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery
Officials are increasing monitoring for symptoms in deer, elk, and moose in the park, and they...
Wildlife officials confirm ‘zombie deer’ disease in Yellowstone for the first time