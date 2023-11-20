Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Oneonta police officer shot in leg, suspect killed during brief standoff

An Oneonta police officer was taken to UAB Hospital after he was shot in the leg during a brief...
An Oneonta police officer was taken to UAB Hospital after he was shot in the leg during a brief standoff.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta Police officer was shot in the line of duty Monday morning,

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed the officer was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. The officer was airlifted to UAB. The suspect was shot and killed.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said the Oneonta police chief received a call that an unfamiliar person was knocking on doors in the Sand Valley Community. The chief sent an officer to the scene. The suspect ran and the officer chased him into a wooded area on Sand Valley Road.

A brief standoff in the woods began. The suspect showed he had a gun and shots were exchanged. A total of three officers were on the scene.

“In the world we live in, I want to say this, Law enforcement does not want to hurt people. Across the country law enforcement has taken a bad rap because of a few people that put a scar on the profession. When we come to work the last thing we want to do is hurt people, we want to save lives, protecting people, serve our community,” said Sheriff Moon.

ALEA has taken over the investigation.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings

Latest News

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and his wife are in quarantine while diagnosed with COVID-19
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling provides statement on death investigation of Steve Perkins
Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Tom Seabers Pope
Authorities searching for escaped Alexander City inmate