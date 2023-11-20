Officials share tips for staying safe at home, on the road this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many are already hitting the road to see loved ones, ALDOT has announced no roads will be closed Wednesday through Saturday to eliminate any unnecessary traffic.

“We’re going to have several initiatives and details out across I-85, I-65, in those problematic areas,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Sgt. Burkett says that incidents on the road have been down for several years around the holidays.

To continue that trend, here are some tips.

“You’ve got to remain patient. Typically, there is a lot of traffic on the roadways,” said Burkett.

Keep a good distance from drivers in front and behind your vehicle.

Eliminating distractions is also important, like being on your phone or eating behind the wheel.

“You may have family in the vehicle, you may have all your family, extended family so there’s a lot of people in the vehicle, those things can cause distractions,” Burkett said.

And safety tips don’t just apply on the road, they apply in your home.

“Make sure there’s somebody around to stop a problem or even prevent it before one occurs,” said State Fire Marshall Scott Pilgreen.

Pilgreen says holiday cooking can be dangerous, especially if you are frying a turkey.

“Turkey fryer outside, and I’m going emphasize outside, as well as our kitchens, make sure we do everything properly. If we’re using a turkey fryer, the proper type of oil and make sure the bird is fully thawed,” Pilgreen said.

Make sure you also keep a good distance from others and your home when frying a turkey and never leave your stove unattended to keep everyone safe and prevent any injuries or fires.

