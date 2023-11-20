First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain & strong winds tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We are going to start off the day partly to mostly cloudy with cool morning temperatures in the 50s.

A few very light rain showers will be expected this morning and umbrellas will be a good idea out the door. Cloud cover will move in through the late morning into the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 60s. A breezy southeast wind can occasionally gust up to 30 miles per hour. Today is a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of locally heavy rainfall, stronger thunderstorms and potential for 50+ mile per hour gradient wind gusts starting this evening into early Tuesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all counties from 6:00 PM through 6:00 AM CST Tuesday, be sure to secure any loose outdoor items and holiday decorations that may blow around. A strong cold front will move across the Tennessee Valley late tonight bringing heavy rainfall to the area. This will be our most substantial rain event we have seen in months with most spots seeing one to two inches of rainfall through day break Tuesday. We will watch for any potential flash flooding concerns. Some stronger storms will be expected overnight with damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning being the main threats. The general gradient wind will be very strong overnight and can cause some power outages.

Heavy rainfall will stay in the forecast through the morning commute on Tuesday, expect things to be slower going for your morning drive. Clouds will stay with us Tuesday with rain ending by mid-morning. Colder and drier air will filter in for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day with high temperatures staying in the 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.