Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling provides statement on death investigation of Steve Perkins

By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling has provided a statement regarding the city’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Steve Perkins during Monday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Bowling provided the following update on the investigation of Steve Perkins:

On Friday, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion concluded the predetermination hearing into the death of Perkins. He determined policies were violated during the shooting death of Perkins and the findings were sent to the Legal Department and outside counsel to prepare the formal documents to move forward with the discipline process.

Mayor Bowling said he anticipates recommending a formal statement of charges for a hearing tentatively scheduled for December 4.

