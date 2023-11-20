Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Authorities searching for escaped Alexander City inmate

Tom Seabers Pope
Tom Seabers Pope(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center Sunday evening.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Tom Seabers Pope escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center located in Coosa County on Sunday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Pope is described as a white male, age 35, 5′07″ in height, weighing approximately 160 lbs. Pope has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say Pope was last accounted for at about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Alex City Detention Facility. Later in the evening, Pope was unaccounted for and found to be an escapee at about 9:18 p.m. Pope was last seen wearing a standard-issue ADOC uniform at the time of his escape.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Pope to notify your local law enforcement agency or call CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867).

Pope is currently serving a 180-month sentence for unlawful breaking and entering. He was sentenced in February of 2022.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings

Latest News

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and his wife are in quarantine while diagnosed with COVID-19
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling provides statement on death investigation of Steve Perkins
Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Breaking down qualified immunity
Attorney breaks down how qualified immunity affects law enforcement’s liability