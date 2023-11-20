Authorities searching for escaped Alexander City inmate

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center Sunday evening.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Tom Seabers Pope escaped from the Alexander City Work Release Center located in Coosa County on Sunday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Pope is described as a white male, age 35, 5′07″ in height, weighing approximately 160 lbs. Pope has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say Pope was last accounted for at about 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Alex City Detention Facility. Later in the evening, Pope was unaccounted for and found to be an escapee at about 9:18 p.m. Pope was last seen wearing a standard-issue ADOC uniform at the time of his escape.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information concerning the whereabouts of Pope to notify your local law enforcement agency or call CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867).

Pope is currently serving a 180-month sentence for unlawful breaking and entering. He was sentenced in February of 2022.

