Albertville HS Theatre receive top honors at Trumbauer competition

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville High School Theatre took home some prestigious awards at the recent Walter Trumbauer competition.

The school’s theatre program received not only the Best in Show Award, but also Best Set, Best Costumes, Best Tech and All-Star Cast along with dozens of individual accolades for their performance of “The Fifth Sun.”

The play will now make its way to the state festival at the beginning of December.

The Albertville City School System said this is the first time in Aggie Theatre history that their play will head to the state level. Over half of the 30 students who competed in individual events will also compete at the state festival.

Albertville’s Theatre Teacher Sara Argiro said this is a huge accomplishment for Aggie Theatre especially since a majority of the students involved are brand new to theatre.

“I am beyond proud of every single student who competed, and I am so excited to showcase our bilingual play The Fifth Sun (El Quinto Sol) at the state level,” said Albertville High School theatre teacher Sara Argiro.

A total of 31 out of 33 students had never competed in the Trumbaur before, and every student by the end of the day earned a medal in individual events. Twenty students were chosen to compete at the state festival.

The following were Excellent Medal recipients:

Lyric Lane

Emily Altimirano

Mayra Jimenez

Angelina Gomez

Leah Grace Minor

Kimberly Kuhn

Manuel Mandujano

Max Perez

Yazmin Cortez

Joan Cruz Montejo

Juana Tercero

Yesenia Francisco Pedro

Addy Eason

The following were Superior Medal recipients:

Jayla Johnston

Dulce Garcia

Sayla Rose Bennefield

Lilly H. Alarcon

Sheila Alvarez

Kevin Robinson

Micaela Reynoso

Belsay Merino

Ricardo Larios Lorenzo

Cassondra Smith

Kalee Johnson

Kaydence Mason

Lizbeth Rodriguez

Margarita Francisco Pedro

Gabriel Destine

Manuel Mandujano

Merari Guillermo

Catarina Tomas

Abby Brown

Nahissa Celestin

Addy Eason

Jennifer Wiley earned two superior medals – musical dramatic intermediate and acting dramatic intermediate.

The Walter Trumbauer Festival has provided quality training and performance opportunities for Alabama theatre students at the high school level since 1940. The festival consists of 30 individual events, a one-act play festival, a studio theatre one-act play festival – all for grades 9-12, as well as scholarship auditions and college screening for high school seniors.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.