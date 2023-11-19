Sunny & nice today. First Alert for Tuesday for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, after a cold start to the day, a pleasant, sunny afternoon. High temps in the 60s. Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Low temps in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday, a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers during the afternoon. High temps near 70 degrees. Monday night, our next weathermaker for the Tennessee Valley brings heavy rain and the potential for a few strong storms overnight. Low temps in the 50s. A FIRST ALERT for Tuesday for heavy rain, gusty winds and strong thunderstorms. Temps in the 60s.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, sunny and cool. Low 50s Wednesday, mid to upper 50s on Thanksgiving Day.

Friday and next weekend, mainly sunny. Just a slight chance of showers late in the day on Sunday. High temps in the 50s. Overnight low temps in the 30s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.