More Sun For Your Sunday | 48 First Alert Early Next Week

Cloud cover cleared early today paving the way for plenty of sun through the afternoon with more seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Breezy winds out of the northwest will linger into the evening hours with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. This will make it feel even cooler at times, so make sure you keep a jacket handy. Expect skies to stay clear overnight with lows falling into the middle to upper 30s! Areas of patchy frost can be expected in sheltered valleys, but the light breeze overnight should prevent any widespread frost from developing through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with more sunshine in store and highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s. Clouds will increase again as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours, but all locations will remain rain-free as we wrap up your weekend. Expect overnight lows to trend warmer in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers through the morning and into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the southeast gusting over 25 mph, and this will increase our humidity levels. A strong fall cold front will approach from the west late Monday night and through Tuesday morning and will bring a threat of widespread heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

A 48 FIRST ALERT is in effect on Tuesday for the concern of difficult travel and some isolated stronger storms. The greater severe weather threat should stay to our south and west on Tuesday, but a few stronger storms could produce some damaging wind gusts. Showers and storms will end Tuesday evening as the cold front pushes off to the east. Colder and much drier air will follow behind the cold front with highs on Wednesday in the lower 50s and clearing skies. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the middle 50s.

