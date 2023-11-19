Ja’Marious Logan’s family hosts ‘Community Giving’ event in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s only been a day since Huntsville police announced the death of 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan. He had been missing since September.

But that tragic news didn’t stop his loved ones from coming together on Seminole Drive Saturday and celebrating his life through food and music.

Ja’Marious Logan’s family had planned this event before yesterday’s tragic news — hoping it would raise awareness about his disappearance.

When news broke that his body was found in Sylacauga nearly 150 miles from Huntsville — it turned into a celebration of his life.

Saturday, his loved ones got the opportunity to speak on their loss, even holding a candlelight vigil.

“He deserves our recognition of who he was. Yes, he was 15-years-old, but he had so much that he gave,” said his great-aunt Angela Lovelady.

Jamie Garner, from the Kaiden Garner Project, hosted the event. Their organization strives to bring awareness to child abuse and to help it prevent it from happening.

He provided both Christian artists and family members a chance to speak their piece.

“He was a child. And he was abused. I don’t care if you’re 15-years-old,” Garner said to the crowd in attendance. “You put yourself in a grown man’s position, guess what you are? You’re still a child.”

To this point, Huntsville police have not told us how they came to find the body or how any of the people who’ve been charged knew Ja’Marious — if they even knew him at all.

They’ve only said they received several tips that led them to Talladega County.

