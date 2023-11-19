Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Huntsville leaders unveil historic marker recognizing neighborhood’s impact on Space Race

Mayor Tommy Battle along with local historians, representatives, and residents joined together to unveil the new marker at McThornmor Acres.
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders in Huntsville gathered Sunday to dedicate a new historical marker on one neighborhood’s impact within the city’s space history.

Mayor Tommy Battle along with local historians, representatives, and residents joined together to unveil the new marker at McThornmor Acres. The neighborhood is symbolic of Huntsville’s growth after World War II with Redstone Arsenal expansion and space industry. Many NASA and military engineers moved to the area with homes resembling the 1950s with split-level ranches and mid-century contemporary structures.

Last year, the neighborhood was added to the U.S. Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).

Ken Hovane, a former McThornmor Acres resident, recalled the unique environment that the neighborhood brought for him growing up.

“It was a remarkable time, as a neighborhood we all grew up as kids,” Hovane said. “We all went to University Place Elementary and it was a unique environment, and we used to sit outside and you could hear the F1 engines kick on the arsenal.”

Mayor Battle said the neighborhood is a foundational block that helped build Huntsville’s growth.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings

Latest News

Remembering Ja'Marious Logan
Ja’Marious Logan’s family hosts ‘Community Giving’ event in Huntsville
Romay Davis, 104, was one of the first Black women in the military to go overseas.
Documentary features 104-year-old World War II veteran from Montgomery
Romay Davis, a 104-year-old WWII veteran, makes an appearance in the film.
Documentary features 104-year-old veteran from Montgomery
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says