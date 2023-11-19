Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Economics expert: Thanksgiving grocery prices to be similar to last year’s

Food inflation has cooled off from pandemic highs
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and if you haven’t already, you’re probably preparing your holiday grocery list and shopping for those kitchen essentials for the big meal.

UAB’s Assistant Professor of Economics Ben Meadows says fortunately, prices aren’t too different from last year’s Thanksgiving.

He says most grocery inflation has cooled off, meaning prices aren’t rising as dramatically as they were during the pandemic.

Meadows checked September CPI prices for some Thanksgiving staples, many of them grouped in with other similar products. He says turkey is up only 0.7% year over year; wine is 0.5 percent. Dressing is actually down in price at -0.4% year over year and fruits and vegetables had a solid 0% change, meaning you’ll pay the same price you did last year.

“When inflation cools off, it means prices are staying at the same level, not that they’re going down,” he explained. “For consumers, that is going to continue to be an adjustment. When you go to the grocery store and see that prices aren’t going down, that’s kind of how inflation works.”

Meadows is expecting similar prices for Christmas groceries so no need to hurry and stock up on those pantry items a month out.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings
Stephen Perkins
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Latest News

Mountain Lakes Resort drowning
Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says
Sheriff Blake Dorning
Former Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning laid to rest
Remembering Ja'Marious Logan
Ja’Marious Logan family hosts “Community Giving” event in Huntsville
Donald Smith
Man charged after shooting man over Facebook Marketplace transaction in Athens
Decatur business vandalized during protest
Vandalized Decatur business owner: The community came together last night