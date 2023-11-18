UNA hosts E-Sports tournament with 25 Alabama high schools attending

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A large E-Sports tournament is underway at the University of North Alabama for the next few days.

Approximately 75 players from 25 high schools are competing in The “Mane Event” tournament. Students are competing in games like “Rocket League” and “Super Smash Bros.”

This is the second year that UNA has reached out to schools all over the United States. Tournaments like this one are all student-led and organized. Advisors just lend a helping hand when they are needed.

Jaiden Garner, the tournament organizer, said the club shows the rising trend in the popularity of esports. The UNA esports program has grown from thirteen members to around eighty.

“And as esports continues to grow, the foundation will continue to get lower and lower,” Garner said. “So sooner or later, it will be a normal thing in middle schools to have esports clubs. I know a couple schools in the state currently have esports clubs right now. And you just have to make sure that your foundation is stable and give the kids something to look forward to and enjoy.”

Garner said tournaments like this help grow the students that attend in skill and passion for the games.

