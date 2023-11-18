Seasonal 60s and breezy Saturday, First Alert early next week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday morning. The lingering clouds will continue to push out as we go through the morning with things starting off feeling quite damp from yesterday’s light rainfall.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with passing clouds and more seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest through the afternoon with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Skies will remain clear overnight with lows falling into the middle to upper 30s! Areas of patchy frost can be expected in the sheltered valleys, but the light breeze overnight should prevent any widespread frost from developing. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with highs in the middle 60s and increasing cloud cover by the afternoon.

Monday will start off mostly cloudy with a few very isolated rain showers through the morning into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the southeast gusting over 25 miles per hour, this will also increase out humidity levels. A strong Fall cold front will approach from the west late Monday night into Tuesday and will bring a threat of widespread heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

We have the First Alert out for Tuesday for the concern of difficult travel and some isolated stronger storms. The greater severe weather threat should stay to our south and west on Tuesday, but a few stronger storms can produce some damaging wind gusts. Rain showers and storms will end Tuesday evening as the cold front pushes off to the east.

Colder and drier air will follow behind the cold front with highs on Wednesday in the lower 50s with clearing skies. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and comfortable with temperatures in the middle 50s.

