Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Seasonal 60s and breezy Saturday, First Alert early next week

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Feels Like
WAFF Future Feels Like(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday morning.  The lingering clouds will continue to push out as we go through the morning with things starting off feeling quite damp from yesterday’s light rainfall. 

Today will be a mostly sunny day with passing clouds and more seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 60s.  Winds will be breezy from the northwest through the afternoon with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.  Skies will remain clear overnight with lows falling into the middle to upper 30s!  Areas of patchy frost can be expected in the sheltered valleys, but the light breeze overnight should prevent any widespread frost from developing.  Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days with highs in the middle 60s and increasing cloud cover by the afternoon. 

Monday will start off mostly cloudy with a few very isolated rain showers through the morning into the afternoon.  Winds will be breezy from the southeast gusting over 25 miles per hour, this will also increase out humidity levels.  A strong Fall cold front will approach from the west late Monday night into Tuesday and will bring a threat of widespread heavy rainfall and gusty winds. 

We have the First Alert out for Tuesday for the concern of difficult travel and some isolated stronger storms.  The greater severe weather threat should stay to our south and west on Tuesday, but a few stronger storms can produce some damaging wind gusts.  Rain showers and storms will end Tuesday evening as the cold front pushes off to the east. 

Colder and drier air will follow behind the cold front with highs on Wednesday in the lower 50s with clearing skies.  Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and comfortable with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings

Latest News

This afternoon, expect cloudy, mild and breezy conditions. A few showers/sprinkles possible....
A few showers through evening. After a dry weekend, heavy rain early next week.
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with late scattered showers Friday
WAFF Future Radar
Cloudy with late scattered showers Friday
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Thursday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Thursday 10 p.m. weather forecast