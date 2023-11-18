Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says

LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man’s body was found in the water at Mountain Lakes Resort on Saturday morning, Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirms.

The coroner said the circumstances surrounding the situation are unknown at this time.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

