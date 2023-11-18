Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Man’s body found in water at Mountain Lakes Resort, coroner says

(KCRG)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGSTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man’s body was found in the water at Mountain Lakes Resort on Saturday morning, Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirms.

The coroner said the circumstances surrounding the situation are unknown at this time.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Family, protesters react to Decatur police chief’s newly released statement
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy
A large E-Sports tournament is underway at the University of North Alabama for the next few days.
UNA hosts E-Sports tournament with 25 Alabama high schools attending
The co-captain of the Harriott II, Damien Pickett, speaks out.
Riverboat co-captain attacked in Riverfront Brawl responds to a charge against him