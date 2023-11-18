Deals
Man charged after shooting man over Facebook Marketplace transaction in Athens

Donald Lamar Smith
Donald Lamar Smith(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was charged after shooting a man at his Athens home over a Facebook Marketplace transaction on Friday night.

According to Athens Police Captain Brett Constable, the incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. after a 24-year-old man was shot in the head at his home on Delilah Circle. APD said this was an isolated incident resulting from a disagreement over the timing of a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

Athens Police detained Donald Lamar Smith, 45, of Athens, at U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road. He was charged with Assault in the First Degree following the shooting investigation.

Police said the shooting victim was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital and then later transferred to UAB. He is expected to survive.

