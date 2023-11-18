Man charged after shooting man over Facebook Marketplace transaction in Athens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was charged after shooting a man at his Athens home over a Facebook Marketplace transaction on Friday night.

According to Athens Police Captain Brett Constable, the incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. after a 24-year-old man was shot in the head at his home on Delilah Circle. APD said this was an isolated incident resulting from a disagreement over the timing of a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

Athens Police detained Donald Lamar Smith, 45, of Athens, at U.S. 72 and Mooresville Road. He was charged with Assault in the First Degree following the shooting investigation.

Police said the shooting victim was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital and then later transferred to UAB. He is expected to survive.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.