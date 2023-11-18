Deals
Madison Academy advances to quarterfinals in a thriller

By Cam Derr
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Academy football team punched their ticket to the semi-finals, Friday night with a tight 21-14 win over Mars Hill Bible.

The Mustangs scored in the first three quarters, backed by running back Ken Cherry with two touchdowns in the contest. The home teams led by two scores into the final frame. While the Panthers made an effort at a late rally.

Hudson Higgins scored early in the fourth quarter to make it a one score game. However, a slippery snap in the redzone with minutes left in the game, recovered by the Mustangs would be the difference maker.

Madison Academy is headed to the semi-finals for the tenth time in program history. Mars Hill Bible closes their season 10-2.

