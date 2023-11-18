Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy

Stephen Perkins
Stephen Perkins(WAFF)
By Javon Williams and Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion has concluded the predetermination hearing into the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

In Pinion’s release he determined that policies were violated during the shooting death of Perkins and the findings were sent to the Legal Department and outside counsel to prepare the formal documents to move forward with the discipline process.

Pinion stated that he gave the officers involved an opportunity to be heard and a review of the findings before a decision was made.

Previous coverage
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Hundreds gather at flashlight vigil held for Stephen Perkins outside of Decatur City Hall
Decatur City Councilman calls on city leaders for ‘accountability’ following Steve Perkins’ death
Attorney: Body cam footage from Decatur OIS not released as expected

He also stated that the officer who fired his weapon remains on paid administrative leave. The two officers who were on-duty at the time of the shooting and the involved supervisor remain on-duty but on administrative assignments.

Since Pinion found that the department policy was violated and that discipline is warranted, it will be presented to Mayor Bowling’s office for a determination hearing.

Bowling will now hear the facts of the case and decide if discipline is warranted and to what extent. After then, Bowling will decide how and when that information is released to the public, his decision can also be appealed to the Personnel Board by an officer receiving discipline.

You can read Pinion’s full statement below:

Decatur Police Department - Message from Chief Todd Pinion by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Background

Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police Department officers in the early morning of Sept. 29. Since his death many residents of Decatur have been protesting and attending all city council meetings and work sessions calling for the resignation of Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Pinion.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting
Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

A large E-Sports tournament is underway at the University of North Alabama for the next few days.
UNA hosts E-Sports tournament with 25 Alabama high schools attending
The co-captain of the Harriott II, Damien Pickett, speaks out.
Riverboat co-captain attacked in Riverfront Brawl responds to a charge against him
TV generic
What you can do if you can’t watch WAFF 48 News in Jackson County
Some Jackson County television viewers are being forced to watch television stations in another...
What you can do if you can’t watch WAFF 48 News in Jackson County
WAFF 48 Reporting
UNA hosts E-Sports tournament with 25 Alabama high schools attending