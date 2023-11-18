48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 2 AHSAA playoff football games, scores
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.
See a full list of Round 2 games and scores by clicking here.
Check out recaps from Round 2 AHSAA Playoffs below:
Fort Payne vs. Muscle Shoals
Mars Hills vs. Madison Academy
Winfield vs. Sylvania
Pisgah vs. Tanner
Lexington vs. Fyffe
Priceville vs. Brooks
Deshler vs. Westminster Christian
Pleasant Grove vs. Boaz
Russellville vs. Moody
Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.