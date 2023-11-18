Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 2 AHSAA playoff football games, scores

The 48 Blitz crew and Sports Director Carl Prather dive into the past, present & future of football fields across the Tennessee Valley
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.

See a full list of Round 2 games and scores by clicking here.

Check out recaps from Round 2 AHSAA Playoffs below:

Fort Payne vs. Muscle Shoals

The Trojans secured the victory over the Wildcats 41-10

Mars Hills vs. Madison Academy

The Mustangs survive and advance past the Panthers 21-14

Winfield vs. Sylvania

The Rams advance to victory over the Pirates 35-10

Pisgah vs. Tanner

The Eagles stomp out the Rattlers 66-38

Lexington vs. Fyffe

The Red Devils storm past the Golden Bears 57-24

Priceville vs. Brooks

The Lions secured the victory over the Bulldogs 70-42

Deshler vs. Westminster Christian

The Wildcats squeeze past the Tigers 39-35

Pleasant Grove vs. Boaz

The Spartans storm past the Pirates 49-7

Russellville vs. Moody

The Blue Devils secured the victory over the Golden Tigers 42-21

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

48 Blitz Second Round AHSAA Playoffs: Pisgah vs. Tanner
48 Blitz Second Round AHSAA Playoffs: Pisgah vs. Tanner
Teams left heading to Quarterfinal round AHSAA
12 north Alabama football teams move on to Quarterfinal Round
48 Blitz Second Round AHSAA Playoffs: Russellville vs. Moody
48 Blitz Second Round AHSAA Playoffs: Russellville vs. Moody
48 Blitz Second Round AHSAA Playoffs: Lexington vs. Fyffe
48 Blitz Second Round AHSAA Playoffs: Lexington vs. Fyffe