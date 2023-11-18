48 Blitz: see a full list of Round 2 AHSAA playoff football games, scores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s playoff season in Alabama. Here’s a list of AHSAA playoff football games and scores.

Check out recaps from Round 2 AHSAA Playoffs below:

Fort Payne vs. Muscle Shoals

The Trojans secured the victory over the Wildcats 41-10

Mars Hills vs. Madison Academy

The Mustangs survive and advance past the Panthers 21-14

Winfield vs. Sylvania

The Rams advance to victory over the Pirates 35-10

Pisgah vs. Tanner

The Eagles stomp out the Rattlers 66-38

Lexington vs. Fyffe

The Red Devils storm past the Golden Bears 57-24

Priceville vs. Brooks

The Lions secured the victory over the Bulldogs 70-42

Deshler vs. Westminster Christian

The Wildcats squeeze past the Tigers 39-35

Pleasant Grove vs. Boaz

The Spartans storm past the Pirates 49-7

Russellville vs. Moody

The Blue Devils secured the victory over the Golden Tigers 42-21

Tune in every Friday night at 10 p.m. for 48 Blitz on WAFF 48.

