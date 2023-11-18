12 Northern Alabama football teams move on to Quarterfinal Round

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another big night this Friday for high school football in the Tennessee Valley as twelve teams continue their race for a State Title in the quarterfinal round next week.

Teams Advancing:

Class 1A

Hackleburg

Class 2A

Pisgah

Fyffe

Class 3A

Geraldine

Lauderdale County

Madison Academy

Sylvania

Class 4A

Brooks

Westminster Christian

West Morgan

Class 5A

Guntersville

Class 6A

Muscle Shoals

Games will take place at the home of the high seed on Friday November 24.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.