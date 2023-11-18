12 Northern Alabama football teams move on to Quarterfinal Round
Games are set for next Friday November 25th.
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another big night this Friday for high school football in the Tennessee Valley as twelve teams continue their race for a State Title in the quarterfinal round next week.
Teams Advancing:
Class 1A
Hackleburg
Class 2A
Pisgah
Fyffe
Class 3A
Geraldine
Lauderdale County
Madison Academy
Sylvania
Class 4A
Brooks
Westminster Christian
West Morgan
Class 5A
Guntersville
Class 6A
Muscle Shoals
Games will take place at the home of the high seed on Friday November 24.
