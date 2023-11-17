Yummy or Yucky: the ‘Franks’giving dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When we first thought of the idea for the ‘Franks’giving dog, it sounded like a good idea. After Brian from Wiener Von Braun’s and Payton gave it a taste...that was not the case.

While the ‘Franks’giving dog might not be on the menu any time soon, the brand-new Italian Beef Sandwich will be.

Make sure to check out their Instagram to stay up to date on where you can try this new menu item

