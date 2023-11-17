Deals
The Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience coming to the VBC

Brick Universe in Huntsville November 18-19
Test your LEGO knowledge ahead of Brick Universe
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to see all the best, largest, and most incredible LEGO creations in the Nation at once? This weekend at the Von Braun Center you can.

Experience Lego's like never before at Brick Universe
Experience Lego's like never before at Brick Universe(Brick Universe)

The Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience at Brick Universe will have displays from professional LEGO artists, building zones, interactive LEGO displays, lifesize sculptures, and so much more.

See your favorite rockets in Lego form
See your favorite rockets in Lego form(Brick Universe)
See amazing creations at Brick Universe
See amazing creations at Brick Universe(Brick Universe)

For tickets to Brick Universe, visit here.

