The Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience coming to the VBC

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to see all the best, largest, and most incredible LEGO creations in the Nation at once? This weekend at the Von Braun Center you can.

Experience Lego's like never before at Brick Universe (Brick Universe)

The Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience at Brick Universe will have displays from professional LEGO artists, building zones, interactive LEGO displays, lifesize sculptures, and so much more.

See your favorite rockets in Lego form (Brick Universe)

See amazing creations at Brick Universe (Brick Universe)

For tickets to Brick Universe, visit here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.