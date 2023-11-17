Deals
Soups of the Season: Chipotle Sweet Potato

Good Company Cafe makes a seasonally flavored soup
Good Company Cafe share their recipe for a menu staple
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When we got word that Good Company Cafe would be making a Chipotle Sweet Potato soup for our Soups of the Season series...we stopped dead in our tracks. It sounded amazing and we can now say, it tasted even better.

This flavorful soup is packed with spices
This flavorful soup is packed with spices(Good Company Cafe)
This soup is topped with a special sour cream, chives, and of course chipotle powder
This soup is topped with a special sour cream, chives, and of course chipotle powder(Good Company Cafe)

It’s on their menu right now. You can find the full menu here and stop in yourself to try it at 7500 Memorial Pkwy SW #123, Huntsville, AL 35802.

