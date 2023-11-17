Soups of the Season: Chipotle Sweet Potato

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When we got word that Good Company Cafe would be making a Chipotle Sweet Potato soup for our Soups of the Season series...we stopped dead in our tracks. It sounded amazing and we can now say, it tasted even better.

This flavorful soup is packed with spices (Good Company Cafe)

This soup is topped with a special sour cream, chives, and of course chipotle powder (Good Company Cafe)

It’s on their menu right now. You can find the full menu here and stop in yourself to try it at 7500 Memorial Pkwy SW #123, Huntsville, AL 35802.

