Shooting on Patton Rd. injures one person

Police presence on Patton Road
Police presence on Patton Road(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting on Patton Road in Huntsville sent one person to the hospital on Friday morning.

The Huntsville Police Department said officers responded to the 4300 block of Patton Road around 11:35 a.m. One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there is no one currently in custody.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.

