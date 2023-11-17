Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

SB lanes at Danville Rd., Hwy. 157 re-opened following wreck

Location of road closure on Highway 157
Location of road closure on Highway 157(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) -The southbound lanes at Danville Road and Highway 157 are back open following a wreck with entrapment on Friday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies say the lanes were shut down for Air Evac.

Air Evac. on the roadway of Highway 157
Air Evac. on the roadway of Highway 157(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting
Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Madison
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee
Sheffield High School athletic trainer killed in car accident

Latest News

Scottsboro City Schools
Scottsboro City Schools suspends student after threat
WAFF 48 Breaking News
Shooting on Patton Rd. injures one person
Madison County Sheriff's Office logo
Madison Co. deputies back on job less than a month after shooting death of Ray King
Alabama Forestry Commission file photo
No Burn order lifted in 33 Alabama counties