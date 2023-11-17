SB lanes at Danville Rd., Hwy. 157 re-opened following wreck
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) -The southbound lanes at Danville Road and Highway 157 are back open following a wreck with entrapment on Friday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies say the lanes were shut down for Air Evac.
