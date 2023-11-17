SB lanes at Danville Rd., Hwy. 157 re-opened following wreck

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) -The southbound lanes at Danville Road and Highway 157 are back open following a wreck with entrapment on Friday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies say the lanes were shut down for Air Evac.

Air Evac. on the roadway of Highway 157 (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

