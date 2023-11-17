Decatur Police Chief: Officers who shot Steve Perkins violated policy, will be disciplined

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion has concluded the predetermination hearing into the shooting death of Steve Perkins.

In Pinion’s release he determined that policies were violated during the shooting death of Steve Perkins and the findings were sent to the Legal Department.

Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police Department officers in the early morning of Sept. 29. Since his death many residents of Decatur have been protesting and attending all city council meetings and work sessions calling for the resignation of Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and Pinion.

On Nov. 9, Pinion released a message stating that the department’s internal investigation was completed. The internal investigation only addressed “potential policy violations.”

Since Pinion found that the department policy was violated and that discipline is warranted, it will be presented to the Mayor Bowling’s office for a determination hearing.

Pinion stated that the officer who fired his weapon remains on paid administrative leave. The two officers who were on-duty at the time of the shooting and the involved supervisor remain on-duty but on administrative assignments.

Bowling will now hear the facts of the case and decide if discipline is warranted and to what extent. After then, Bowling will decide how and when that information is released to the public, his decision can also be appealed to the Personnel Board by an officer receiving discipline.

You can read Pinion’s full statement below:

