No Burn order lifted in 33 Alabama counties

Alabama Forestry Commission file photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s No Burn orders have been lifted in 33 south Alabama counties, according to the Alabama Forestry Commission, which cited various amounts of rainfall for the decision.

The lifted order goes into effect at 5 p.m. and includes all counties south of and including Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Dallas Autauga, Elmore, Macon, and Lee. These counties will return to the lesser restricted Fire Alert status, meaning burn permits will only be issued to certified prescribed burn managers.

A Nov. 9 No Burn order has been lifted in the southern half of Alabama, replaced with a Fire Alert. The status of the northern half of the state remains unchanged.(Source: Alabama Forestry Commission)

The remaining 34 counties in the northern half of the state will remain under the governor’s No Ban order until it is lifted.

“The recent rainfall should temporarily help us with the wildfire situation in some counties and hopefully more rain is on the way,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “Unfortunately, the northern counties did not receive enough precipitation to lift the No Burn order. Predicted rain for early next week may allow the situation to be re-assessed.”

Since Oct. 1, AFC wildland firefighters, with the assistance of volunteer fire departments, have battled 727 wildfires consuming more than 7,770 acres across the state, the AFC said.

Since the Nov. 9 No Burn order was put in place, AFC says just 53 wildfires have burned approximately 200 acres of land.

For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, visit Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.alabama.gov.

