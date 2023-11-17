Deals
Man dies after falling from platform at Kabco Builders in Boaz

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner has identified the man who died after an accident that happened at Kabco Builders on Thursday.

Officials say 61-year-old Jerry Brown fell from an elevated platform located in the plant. Brown was transported to the Marshall Medical Center South Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

The Boaz Police Department, Marshall County Coroner’s Office and OSHA are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

