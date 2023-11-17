Man dies after falling from platform at Kabco Builders in Boaz

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner has identified the man who died after an accident that happened at Kabco Builders on Thursday.

Officials say 61-year-old Jerry Brown fell from an elevated platform located in the plant. Brown was transported to the Marshall Medical Center South Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead.

The Boaz Police Department, Marshall County Coroner’s Office and OSHA are investigating.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.