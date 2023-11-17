Man arrested for breaking into Geraldine church

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man is now behind bars after allegedly breaking into a church in Geraldine last month.

On Oct. 26, Geraldine Police Department officers responded to Bethel Baptist Church located on County Rd. 391. The call was regarding a burglary in which a man had broken into the church through a side window.

The case was forwarded to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Cody Ramsey, the car he used in the burglary was also identified.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with Burglary - 3rd Degree and Theft of Property - 4th Degree.

The Geraldine Police Department and the Albertville Police Department assisted in bringing the case to a close.

