Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Man arrested for breaking into Geraldine church

Cody Alan Ramsey, 30 of Boaz
Cody Alan Ramsey, 30 of Boaz(DCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man is now behind bars after allegedly breaking into a church in Geraldine last month.

On Oct. 26, Geraldine Police Department officers responded to Bethel Baptist Church located on County Rd. 391. The call was regarding a burglary in which a man had broken into the church through a side window.

The case was forwarded to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Cody Ramsey, the car he used in the burglary was also identified.

Ramsey was arrested and charged with Burglary - 3rd Degree and Theft of Property - 4th Degree.

The Geraldine Police Department and the Albertville Police Department assisted in bringing the case to a close.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say

Latest News

Average ACT scores have hit a 30-year low, according to a new report.
Universities are putting less weight into ACT scores amidst 30-year low
WAFF 48 Reporting
Colbert County bus driver and students recognized for their bravery
A new green powered project in Lawrence county has caused some controversy between residents.
Proposed solar farm to be placed between Hillsboro and Courtland
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Program held to inspire more young women to pursue careers in construction