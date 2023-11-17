Madison Co. deputies back on job less than a month after shooting death of Ray King

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting death of Ray King have been back on the job since February 2023, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ray King, 50 was shot and killed in his Hazel Green home in January 2023 by deputies. Brent Patterson, a spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputies involved in the shooting returned to full duty status effective Feb. 1 following an administrative police review by the Shooting Review Board. Patterson said the board found the deputies’ actions to be “in policy.”

Deputies responded to King’s residence at 201 Dixon Road, at the time they did not know it was not the address where shots had been fired. Deputies knocked on the front door and King answered with a firearm pointed at the deputies. King did not know the people knocking at his door were deputies.

They believed King to be an armed suspect pointing a weapon which led to them shooting and killing him.

