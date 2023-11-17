Deals
Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

