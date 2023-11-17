Kitchen Cops spot slimy celery and rodent droppings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops reports are in, and there are only a handful of trouble spots around the Valley.

Madison County

The lowest score this week comes from the Citgo on Highway 72 between Shields Road and Ryland Pike. It was hit with an 80 due to a dirty ice machine and rodent feces in the cabinets under the soda fountains. There was also an issue with sandwiches being put in a cooler that wasn’t holding them at the right temperature. The inspector says they wrote up the exact same issue in August and September.

As we noted last week, the health department is busy inspecting multiple Mapco mini-marts that have been sold to Circle K. Any time a restaurant or store changes hands, there must be a new inspection. This week, only one Mapco/Circle K made the trouble list. The location at 2209 Winchester Road (in front of the Wal-Mart) was given an 83. It had milk at the wrong temperature, dirty soda nozzles and rodent feces in the cabinets under the coffee machines.

Ruggby’s at University Drive and Wynn also got an 83 this week. It had slimy celery in the cooler, a dirty ice machine and unlabeled chemical bottles.

Bad Daddy’s Burgers on South Parkway got an 84 because of a dirty ice machine, dirty soda nozzles at the bar and expired garlic in the kitchen. There was also a problem with no paper towels at the handwashing sink.

DeKalb County

Hideout Cafe on Gault Avenue North in Fort Payne gets an 84. It had toxic chemicals and pest spray stored above single service items, and no employees on duty with food safety training.

Lauderdale County

No significant issues in Lauderdale County this week.

Limestone County

No significant issues in Limestone County this week

Morgan County

No significant issues in Morgan County this week

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.