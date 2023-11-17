A few showers through evening. After a dry weekend, heavy rain early next week.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, expect cloudy, mild and breezy conditions. A few showers/sprinkles possible. Temps in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Tonight, an evening shower/sprinkle, otherwise gradual clearing. Temps around 50 degrees.

The weather looks good for the weekend. More sun than clouds both days with high temps in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s. A frosty start to the day Sunday.

A FIRST ALERT for Monday and Tuesday, The combination of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few stronger storms possible. Late Monday afternoon, Monday night and Tuesday will be when the heaviest of rain/wind can be expected.

After the much-needed rain chance early in the week, sunny and very cool for Wednesday, Thanksgiving and Friday, High temps in the 50s, overnight low in the 30s.

