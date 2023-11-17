Fern Friday: the Christmas Fern

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For this edition of Flower Friday, we are switching it up with a fern. Which fern you ask...well, the Christmas fern!

Matt says the leaves resemble Christmas stockings...hence the name (Huntsville Botanical Garden)

The Christmas fern is a wonderful evergreen fern that is extremely hardy in our climate. Its fronds are evergreen and provide color throughout the year. The name actually comes from the fact that its fronds are green during the holiday season and because each leaflet looks like a little green Christmas stocking!

Not up for adding it to your landscape? This guy does very well in containers.

This hardy plant is great for preventing erosion (Huntsville Botanical Garden)

Going on at The Garden right now The Galaxy of Lights is officially open! Interested in going to The Galaxy of Lights? Here are the dates:

Walking Nights: November 17-26, 29, 30 & December 1-3, 16-24

Dog Walking Nights: Mondays & Tuesdays during walking nights

Driving Nights: December 4-15, 26-31

For more information on upcoming events, visit https://hsvbg.org/things-to-do-2/.

