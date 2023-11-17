Deals
Ditto Landing Event Venue designers prepare for severe weather events

By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Construction on the big concert venue at Ditto Landing is already underway and crews are keeping in mind that the area is prone to flooding.

Executive Director Brandi Quick says the first step is making the roads and parking ready for everyone.

“We’re gonna bring this space to life,” Quick said. “The city helped to make this accessible. In the past, we didn’t have a road to get here. We’re now standing on the greenway and next to the road that brings people and makes it accessible. Now, we’re ready to go out for construction.”

Quick says making the space safe and secure is top of mind because Ditto Landing is prone to flooding. She says they are addressing that early and often.

“We looked at elevation and this space is higher elevation but also heavy rain is not our problem,” Quick said. “It’s flooding that comes from other areas upriver. We’ve looked at those plans. The architects are looking at those plans and evaluating that.”

This is all preliminary work as the actual event center is still being designed. The full design will be finished by the end of the year.

When it’s all said and done, over a thousand people will be able to attend an event at the center.

