Dealing with Flu and RSV season in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s flu and cold season, and that also means a heightened chance for some to get RSV. In Alabama, the state department of health says flu hospitalizations are up across the state. According to the Alabama Department of Health, steering clear of places in order not to get sick, all just depends on your preference and how active you are. You also want to consider any underlying health risk you have.

Doctor Wes Stubblefield with ADPH says there are three things you should be doing to stay healthy. First, you want to make sure you have this year’s flu shot and other immunizations. Next, stay at home and away from people if you are sick. Finally go see a doctor if you do get sick. He says the earlier you can get a handle on the virus and get treatment, the better off you’ll be.

“But it does need to be started early. And it’s particularly important for people who have underlying conditions, such as older age, they’re very young, people with underlying medical conditions, things like that,” says Stubblefield.

If you have an infant, the CDC and FDA just announced it is releasing an additional 77,000 RSV vaccines, but Doctor Stubblefield adds there’s also a vaccine for pregnant women and with the short supply. He says it’s important for pregnant mothers to get it because the antibodies you get can be passed along to the baby.

