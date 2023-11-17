Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Colbert County bus driver and students recognized for their bravery

WAFF 48 Reporting
WAFF 48 Reporting(WAFF)
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The students and teacher who selflessly pulled a man from his burning house in White Oak almost two months ago were celebrated by their school system tonight.

Bus driver Chrys Landers was driving students after school when she said she saw smoke coming from a house. Landers stopped the bus and ran off it without thinking once she saw Russell Marler laying on the ground near his wheelchair.

When she looked up, two students were running to her aid. Landers and Joshua Ledlow were honored tonight for their bravery by the Colbert County School system and the Governor of Alabama. The Alabama College of Fire also gave them a commemorative coin to keep, saying that Alabama has not had an incident like this in the last 40 years.

Sadly, Marler passed away last month.

“He’s always with you, deep in your heart,” Ledlow said.

Landers said she has spoken with the family since.

“I got to meet up with his daughter the other day,” Landers said. ”And we did a lot of hugging and loving on each other. She was just really appreciative knowing that they had another month with him.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say

Latest News

A new green powered project in Lawrence county has caused some controversy between residents.
Proposed solar farm to be placed between Hillsboro and Courtland
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Program held to inspire more young women to pursue careers in construction
Man dies after falling from platform at Kabco Builders in Boaz
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Hard Hat Girls and Women of Jackson County