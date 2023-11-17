Cloudy with late scattered showers Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We have generally cloudy skies spread out across the Tennessee Valley this morning with warm temperatures out the door in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The cloud cover will stay with us through the morning into the afternoon with the southeasterly wind boosting high temperatures into the low to middle 70s. A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley during the afternoon and will bring some very light scattered rain showers across the area, most locations will only see a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rainfall.

Behind the cold front, drier air will filter in for Saturday with clearing skies and breezy northwesterly winds. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to middle 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal with high temps in the low to middle 60s.

We have the First Alert out for Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week for the potential of widespread heavy rainfall and even a chance at some thunderstorms. This could be our first beneficial rainfall in months and will have an impact on Thanksgiving week travel. The severe weather threat looks to be fairly low at the moment for Tuesday, but a few stronger thunderstorms can produce heavy rainfall and some gusty winds.

Temps will cool into the 50s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving with sunny and dry conditions expected.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.