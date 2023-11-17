Athens man arrested for setting fire during drought

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man has been arrested for setting a fire during a drought.

According to court documents, Thomas Hamilton flicked a cigarette into a burn pile with cardboard and a car tire near Cross Key Rd. and AL. Hwy. 127.

Hamilton is set to be arraigned on Jan. 23, 2024.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

