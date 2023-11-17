Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Athens man arrested for setting fire during drought

(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man has been arrested for setting a fire during a drought.

According to court documents, Thomas Hamilton flicked a cigarette into a burn pile with cardboard and a car tire near Cross Key Rd. and AL. Hwy. 127.

Hamilton is set to be arraigned on Jan. 23, 2024.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting
Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Madison
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee
Sheffield High School athletic trainer killed in car accident

Latest News

Good Company Cafe share their recipe for a menu staple
Soups of the Season: Chipotle Sweet Potato Soup
Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Payton shoots some hoops with the War Dawgs
Meet the War Dawgs
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop