Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties

Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties(wdbj7)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) is lifting the ‘No Burn’ order in 33 counties in the southern half of the state, effective Friday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, these counties will drop back to a Fire Alert.

The AFC says in those counties, burn permits will be issued to certified prescribed burn managers only. These counties include Sumter, Greene, Hale, Perry, Dallas Autauga, Elmore, Macon, and Lee. The 34 counties in the northern half of the state remain under the ‘No Burn’ order issued by Governor Ivey on Nov 9.

See the map below to see which counties are directly impacted.

Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties
Alabama Forestry Commission lifts ‘no burn’ order in 33 counties(Alabama Forestry Commission)

“The recent rainfall should temporarily help us with the wildfire situation in some counties and hopefully more rain is on the way,” said State Forester Rick Oates. “Unfortunately, the northern counties did not receive enough precipitation to lift the No Burn order. Predicted rain for early next week may allow the situation to be re-assessed.”

Since Oct. 1, there have been 727 wildfires consuming more than 7,770 acres across Alabama. With the ‘No Burn’ order in place over the last nine days, 53 wildfires have burned approximately 200 acres of land in the state.

For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state, visit Alabama Forestry Commission’s website at www.forestry.alabama.gov.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting
Steve Perkins’ widow speaks out five weeks after officer-involved shooting
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Madison
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee
Sheffield High School athletic trainer killed in car accident

Latest News

Ja'Marious Logan, 15
Huntsville Police: Missing 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan found dead in Sylacauga
Payton shoots some hoops with the War Dawgs
Meet the War Dawgs
Jarrod Webster
Killen Police officer charged with raping woman during traffic stop
Athens man arrested for setting fire during drought
Huntsville Botanical Garden talks all things Christmas Fern
Flower Friday: Christmas Fern