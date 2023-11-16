Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

Woman wins top prize on losing lottery ticket with second try

Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning...
Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning her non-winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery app for a second chance entry.(Michigan Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (Gray News) – A woman in Michigan has a new appreciation for second chances after winning the top prize in the state lottery’s 500X Money Maker second chance game.

Blanche Micale-Thomas, 73, bought two Money Maker tickets and won $500 on one, but the other was not a winner.

She earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning her non-winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery app for a second chance entry.

“I saw an email that I won $100,000 in the second chance drawing, but I didn’t believe it was real, so I called the lottery,” Micale-Thomas said. “When they confirmed I was the winner, I couldn’t believe it. 500X Money Maker is my new favorite game!”

She told lottery officials she couldn’t sleep the night before getting her check and got out of bed at 3 a.m., ready to drive to headquarters.

With her winnings, Micale-Thomas plans to take a trip to Las Vegas, donate to a few charities and save the remainder.

Each second-chance drawing awards:

  • 1 winner of $100,000
  • 5 winners of $10,000
  • 20 winners of $1,000
  • 60 winners of $500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
LIVE: Fresh off meeting with China’s Xi, Biden is turning his attention to Asia-Pacific economies
Explore the incredible flavor at Corralejos Mexican Grill
Corralejos Mexican Grill
The president makes remarks at the APEC CEO Summit. (CNN, POOL)
LIVE: Biden remarks at APEC