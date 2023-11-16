Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Win Tickets to Beetlejuice The Musical
Thankful for Pets
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Giveaway

UNA art students get real-world experience with ceramic sale

Students and professors at the university show their ceramic art off twice and year and sell it to the public.
By Aria Pons
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Art students and professors at the University of North Alabama show their ceramic art off twice a year and sell it to the public during a holiday sale.

The sales include mugs, plates, lights and more from any student or professor in the department who wants to sell their work.

Art associate professor Aaron Benson said it makes students feel good about their work. He said it also gives them real world experience if they want to sell their art in the future once they leave UNA.

“It gets them really excited about the lower level students who might be in ceramics one putting their work out,” Benson said. “And to be besides some of these seniors. And they’re like wow I’m doing it just like them. And it really just kinds of elevates the program and the enthusiasm. It’s just great to see.”

The money goes back to the students and the art department.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Jailed former sheriff spotted shopping?
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance on 2 missing brothers
2 brothers missing from Cullman Co. found dead in Winston Co., police say
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Former Limestone County Sheriff and convicted felon Mike Blakely is spotted at a grocery store...
Ex-Limestone County Sheriff found in violation of his work release, Franklin County Sheriff says
Alvin Cornelison
Scottsboro man charged with wife’s murder dies

Latest News

Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
Steve Perkins’ family retrieve repossessed car, legal team says it should have been in evidence
WAFF 48 Aria Pons Reporting
Tragic events turned ‘labor of love’ for Muscle Shoals school
WAFF Reporting
Northwest Shoals Community College hosts job fair to show the community support