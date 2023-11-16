UNA art students get real-world experience with ceramic sale

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Art students and professors at the University of North Alabama show their ceramic art off twice a year and sell it to the public during a holiday sale.

The sales include mugs, plates, lights and more from any student or professor in the department who wants to sell their work.

Art associate professor Aaron Benson said it makes students feel good about their work. He said it also gives them real world experience if they want to sell their art in the future once they leave UNA.

“It gets them really excited about the lower level students who might be in ceramics one putting their work out,” Benson said. “And to be besides some of these seniors. And they’re like wow I’m doing it just like them. And it really just kinds of elevates the program and the enthusiasm. It’s just great to see.”

The money goes back to the students and the art department.

