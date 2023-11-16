Deals
Two major traffic issues in Florence

Florence Police on the scene of a crash on Huntsville Road and Helton Drive
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Police are urging you to avoid two major intersections after two separate incidents Thursday morning.

The first involved a utility truck that’s crashed at Helton Drive and Huntsville Road.

The second is a gas line that’s been cut near the new Whataburger on Florence Boulevard. The eastbound stretch between Florence Boulevard and Darby Drive to Florence Boulevard and Patton Street will be closed to traffic until at least 12:30 p.m.

⚠️‼️MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT‼️⚠️ There is a large vehicle crash involving a utility truck at the intersection of Huntsville...

Posted by Florence Alabama Police Department on Thursday, November 16, 2023

