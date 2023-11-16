Deals
Sunny & warm today. First Alert for next Monday and Tuesday for heavy rain & strong storms.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, it will be sunny and warm. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, it will be cloudy and...
This afternoon, it will be sunny and warm. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, it will be cloudy and mild. Temps in the 50s. Friday, very warm with mostly cloudy conditions. A few showers possible with the passage of a "cold" front late in the day and evening. Temps in the 70s. Friday night, clearing and cooler. Upper 40s and low 50s. The weekend will be nice and cool. Low to mid 60s on both days with mainly sunny conditions. A FIRST ALERT for Monday and Tuesday for the combination of heavy rain potential, gusty winds and strong thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 on air and online for the very latest. Wednesday, sunny and cool and remaining sunny and cool for Thanksgiving Day.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny and warm. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, it will be cloudy and mild. Temps in the 50s. Friday, very warm with mostly cloudy conditions. A few showers possible with the passage of a “cold” front late in the day and evening. Temps in the 70s. Friday night, clearing and cooler. Upper 40s and low 50s.

The weekend will be nice and cool. Low to mid 60s on both days with mainly sunny conditions.

A FIRST ALERT for Monday and Tuesday for the combination of heavy rain potential, gusty winds and strong thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 on air and online for the very latest. Wednesday, sunny and cool and remaining sunny and cool for Thanksgiving Day.

WAFF Three Day Forecast
Partly cloudy and warmer 70s for Thursday
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Wednesday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Wednesday 10 p.m. weather forecast
This afternoon, cloudy with occasional showers for locations mainly south of the Tennessee...
A few showers this afternoon & overnight
WAFF Future Radar
Scattered sprinkles, cloudy and cool Wednesday