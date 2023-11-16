Sunny & warm today. First Alert for next Monday and Tuesday for heavy rain & strong storms.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny and warm. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, it will be cloudy and mild. Temps in the 50s. Friday, very warm with mostly cloudy conditions. A few showers possible with the passage of a “cold” front late in the day and evening. Temps in the 70s. Friday night, clearing and cooler. Upper 40s and low 50s.

The weekend will be nice and cool. Low to mid 60s on both days with mainly sunny conditions.

A FIRST ALERT for Monday and Tuesday for the combination of heavy rain potential, gusty winds and strong thunderstorms. Stay with WAFF48 on air and online for the very latest. Wednesday, sunny and cool and remaining sunny and cool for Thanksgiving Day.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.